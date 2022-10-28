Citigroup Trims Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Target Price to $39.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 634,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.