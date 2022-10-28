Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 119,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 309.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

