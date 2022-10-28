Comerica Bank Purchases 14,650 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 397,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.2 %

OLLI opened at $56.79 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $75.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.