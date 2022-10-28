Comerica Bank Sells 740 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %
WH stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
