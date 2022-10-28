Comerica Bank Sells 9,900 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Union by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 233,622 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.86 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

