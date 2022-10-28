Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $16,025,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,347.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,950 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE FIX opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

