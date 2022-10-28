Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.