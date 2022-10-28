Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.19% -8.08% -4.60% Liquidity Services 23.53% 20.58% 10.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zillow Group and Liquidity Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 0.93 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -13.74 Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.43 $50.95 million $1.88 9.35

Liquidity Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $62.25, suggesting a potential upside of 103.23%. Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.32%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. It also provides marketplace for corporations located in the North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material, as well as offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, the company operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. Liquidity Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.