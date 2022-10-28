Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.82. Confluent shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 30,458 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Confluent Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 10,685.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $288,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $369,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

