ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,485 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE COP opened at $126.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

