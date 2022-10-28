Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

GLW stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

