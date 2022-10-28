Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after acquiring an additional 167,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after acquiring an additional 272,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

