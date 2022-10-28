CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

