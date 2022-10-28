Cowen Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $300.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.83. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $284.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

