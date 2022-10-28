Cowen Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $85.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Match Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.39.

Match Group stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $164.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Match Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Match Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 383,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Match Group by 142.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

