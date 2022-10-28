Credit Suisse Group Trims Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Target Price to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

Acadian Timber Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

