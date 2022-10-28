Credit Suisse Group Trims Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Target Price to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Acadian Timber Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.82.
Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadian Timber (ACAZF)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.