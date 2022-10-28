Critical Review: Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) vs. Its Competitors

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kinsale Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out -560.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group Competitors 456 2562 2486 107 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.32% 24.01% 7.75% Kinsale Capital Group Competitors -7.41% 0.14% -0.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million $152.66 million 43.66 Kinsale Capital Group Competitors $13.33 billion $2.87 billion 80.30

Kinsale Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Kinsale Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group rivals beat Kinsale Capital Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

