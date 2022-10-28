Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $141.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $148.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 47.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,027,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 355,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

