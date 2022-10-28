CX Institutional Acquires New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,159.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,234.19. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $82.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 486.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

