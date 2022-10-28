CX Institutional Buys New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $330.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

