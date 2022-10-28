CX Institutional Invests $31,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

ECL opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.93 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

