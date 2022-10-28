CX Institutional Invests $33,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1,110.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $34.10 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

