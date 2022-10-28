CX Institutional Makes New $30,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.91 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

