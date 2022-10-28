CX Institutional Makes New $31,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.