CX Institutional Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

eBay Stock Up 0.7 %

EBAY opened at $39.85 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.