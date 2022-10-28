CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $20.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.