CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 1,119 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $28.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

