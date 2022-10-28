CX Institutional Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

