CX Institutional Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 7.2 %

RE stock opened at $301.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.34.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

