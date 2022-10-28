DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.82. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

