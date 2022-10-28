DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 74,925 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,925 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

