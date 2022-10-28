DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPT opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $109.66 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

