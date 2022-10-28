DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 18,945 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average of $224.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.