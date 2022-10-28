DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,817 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 706,243 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Splunk worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $83.16 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

