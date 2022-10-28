DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $121.01 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

