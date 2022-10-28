DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $282.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.24.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.