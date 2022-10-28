DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.13 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $813.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $819.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

