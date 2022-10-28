DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.88 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

