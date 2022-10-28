DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.32 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

