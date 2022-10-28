DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,392 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 107,993 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,858 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.27 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

