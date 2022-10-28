DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,322,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE RS opened at $199.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.