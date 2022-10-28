DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

