DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 357.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,804 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,614 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,426 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,977,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.