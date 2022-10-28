DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 10,971 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $153.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.18.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

