DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,726 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.