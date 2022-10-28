DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,462 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after buying an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after buying an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $128.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.19. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

