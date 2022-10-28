DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,574 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.