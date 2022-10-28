DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,515 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $282.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.09.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

