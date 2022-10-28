Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,483 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 463,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

