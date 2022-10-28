Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Price Target to €78.00

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €78.00 ($79.59) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AIAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aurubis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. Aurubis has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.